North Alabama visits Morehead State following Gross’ 23-point performance

North Alabama Lions (4-4) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces…

North Alabama Lions (4-4) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the North Alabama Lions after Alex Gross scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 109-62 victory against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Morehead State averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. North Alabama scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gross is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Branden Maughmer is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% for Morehead State.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lions. Damien Forrest is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.