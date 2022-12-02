Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
North Alabama visits Morehead State following Gross’ 23-point performance

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

North Alabama Lions (4-4) at Morehead State Eagles (4-4)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State faces the North Alabama Lions after Alex Gross scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 109-62 victory against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Morehead State averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. North Alabama scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gross is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Branden Maughmer is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.2% for Morehead State.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lions. Damien Forrest is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

