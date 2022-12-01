Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Noel leads Wright State against Robert Morris after 23-point performance

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 2:22 AM

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Wright State Raiders (5-2)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 87-65 victory over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Raiders are 2-1 in home games. Wright State leads the Horizon with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 5.6.

The Colonials are 0-2 in road games. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Raiders and Colonials square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 8.0 points for Wright State.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.3 points for Robert Morris.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

