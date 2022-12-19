No. 9 Arizona hosts Osobor and Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (7-5) at Arizona Wildcats (10-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State…

Montana State Bobcats (7-5) at Arizona Wildcats (10-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Montana State’s 144-59 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles.

The Wildcats are 6-0 on their home court. Arizona is second in college basketball with 30.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 7.0.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Montana State averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Ramey averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Raequan Battle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 87.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.