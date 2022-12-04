No. 7 Creighton hosts Nebraska following Tominaga’s 23-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-2) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -14.5; over/under is…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) at Creighton Bluejays (6-2)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -14.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces the No. 7 Creighton Bluejays after Keisei Tominaga scored 23 points in Nebraska’s 88-67 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Bluejays are 4-0 in home games. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 5.8.

The Cornhuskers have gone 0-1 away from home. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by Derrick Walker averaging 14.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Nembhard is averaging 13.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.7% for Creighton.

Walker is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Tominaga is averaging 11.8 points for Nebraska.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

