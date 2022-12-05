Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
No. 6 Baylor plays Tarleton State, seeks 5th straight home win

The Associated Press

December 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Baylor will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Bears play Tarleton State.

The Bears are 4-0 on their home court. Baylor has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Texans are 0-2 on the road. Tarleton State has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points for Baylor.

Freddy Hicks is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 11.5 points for Tarleton State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

