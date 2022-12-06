No. 3 Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with James Madison

James Madison Dukes (7-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia…

James Madison Dukes (7-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-0, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -11; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia hosts James Madison trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-0 at home. Virginia ranks fourth in college basketball shooting 42.3% from deep, led by Ryan Dunn shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Dukes are 2-1 on the road. James Madison is fourth in the Sun Belt with 14.9 assists per game led by Terrence Edwards averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.8% for Virginia.

Vado Morse averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Edwards is averaging 12.3 points and 1.6 steals for James Madison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

