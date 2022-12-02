No. 25 Ohio State hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Key’s 21-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-6) at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Zed Key scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 81-72 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-0 in home games. Ohio State is seventh in the Big Ten with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Key averaging 9.1.

The Red Flash are 0-3 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Sueing is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buckeyes. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 14.1 points for Ohio State.

Landon Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for Saint Francis (PA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

