No. 25 Ohio State faces conference foe Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Brice Sensabaugh and the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes in Big Ten play.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 on their home court. Ohio State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Likekele averaging 4.6.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 1-0 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.4 assists per game led by Paul Mulcahy averaging 3.8.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sensabaugh is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Buckeyes. Sean McNeil is averaging 10.4 points for Ohio State.

Cam Spencer is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 assists and three steals. Omoruyi is averaging 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Rutgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

