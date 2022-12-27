No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs host No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21…

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 at home. Mississippi State is third in college basketball allowing 52.6 points per game while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

The Crimson Tide have gone 2-0 away from home. Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

Brandon Miller is shooting 41.6% and averaging 19.3 points for the Crimson Tide. Mark Sears is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

