No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini play in New York City, New York

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 2 Texas Longhorns square off in New York City, New York.

The Longhorns are 6-0 in non-conference play. Texas is the top team in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 55.2 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 35.0% from downtown. Terrence Shannon Jr. paces the Fighting Illini shooting 38.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and two steals. Tyrese Hunter is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.0 points for Texas.

Shannon is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.1 points for Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.