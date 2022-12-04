No. 18 North Carolina plays Virginia Tech on 3-game road skid

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-1) Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia…

North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -1; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina hits the road against Virginia Tech looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Hokies have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 14.6 assists per game led by Sean Pedulla averaging 4.0.

The Tar Heels are 0-1 in road games. North Carolina scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Hokies and Tar Heels square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 53.9% for Virginia Tech.

Caleb Love is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.1 points and 11.1 rebounds for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.