No. 17 Duke Blue Devils and the Iowa Hawkeyes square off in New York City, New York

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Blue Devils have a 7-2 record in non-conference games. Duke scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 6-1 in non-conference play. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from downtown. Carter Kingsbury leads the Hawkeyes shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Duke.

Kris Murray is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 12.9 points for Iowa.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.