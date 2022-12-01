No. 15 Auburn hosts Colgate after Green’s 22-point outing

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0) Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the…

Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0)

Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the Colgate Raiders after Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points in Auburn’s 65-60 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Auburn has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Raiders are 2-2 in road games. Colgate is second in the Patriot scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 41.9% and averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Allen Flanigan is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Auburn.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 12.0 points for Colgate.

