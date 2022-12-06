No. 14 Indiana hosts Walker and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Derrick Walker scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 63-53 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Hoosiers are 5-0 on their home court. Indiana has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cornhuskers are 1-1 on the road. Nebraska averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.2% for Indiana.

Walker is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Sam Griesel is averaging 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Nebraska.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.