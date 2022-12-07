Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
No. 14 Indiana hosts Nebraska after Walker’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -13; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers after Derrick Walker scored 22 points in Nebraska’s 63-53 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Hoosiers are 5-0 on their home court. Indiana averages 82.3 points while outscoring opponents by 21.8 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 1-1 in road games. Nebraska is seventh in the Big Ten with 14.9 assists per game led by Sam Griesel averaging 4.9.

The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is shooting 67.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 9.0 points for Indiana.

Walker is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Griesel is averaging 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Nebraska.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

