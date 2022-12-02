No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 6 Baylor Bears meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Baylor Bears (5-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-2) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -1.5;…

Baylor Bears (5-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-2)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -1.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 6 Baylor Bears at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in non-conference play. Gonzaga is 2- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 5-2 in non-conference play. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Bridges averaging 5.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Strawther averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Drew Timme is shooting 62.1% and averaging 20.0 points for Gonzaga.

LJ Cryer is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 16.9 points for Baylor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

