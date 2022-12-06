No. 12 Baylor puts home win streak on the line against Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2) Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -18.5; over/under…

Tarleton State Texans (5-3) at Baylor Bears (6-2)

Waco, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -18.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Baylor hosts Tarleton State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 18.8 assists per game led by Adam Flagler averaging 6.1.

The Texans are 0-2 on the road. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 1.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagler averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. LJ Cryer is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.5 points for Baylor.

Lue Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Hicks is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Tarleton State.

