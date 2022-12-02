No. 11 Arkansas hosts San Jose State after Council’s 27-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas…

San Jose State Spartans (6-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Arkansas faces the San Jose State Spartans after Ricky Council IV scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 74-61 win over the Troy Trojans.

The Razorbacks are 4-0 on their home court. Arkansas averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-0 on the road. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 11.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. Council is shooting 51.4% and averaging 20.1 points for Arkansas.

Omari Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Tolbert is averaging 10.3 points for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

