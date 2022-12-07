Nkamhoua and No. 7 Tennessee host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -26.5; over/under…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -26.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 94-40 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Volunteers are 4-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in team defense, allowing 51.5 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

The Colonels are 1-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Julian Phillips is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.

Devontae Blanton is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.0 points for Eastern Kentucky.

