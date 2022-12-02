NJIT hosts Bucknell following Rice’s 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (5-3) at NJIT Highlanders (1-6) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the…

Bucknell Bison (5-3) at NJIT Highlanders (1-6)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Xander Rice scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 89-65 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Highlanders are 0-2 in home games. NJIT is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison have gone 0-2 away from home. Bucknell has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 65.1% for NJIT.

Rice is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.9 points for Bucknell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

