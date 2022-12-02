Niagara visits Iona following Clayton’s 26-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2) New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona…

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -12.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in Iona’s 86-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Iona went 25-8 overall and 17-3 in MAAC games a season ago. The Gaels averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Gaels and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.