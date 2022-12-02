Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Niagara visits Iona following Clayton’s 26-point showing

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iona -12.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Niagara Purple Eagles after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in Iona’s 86-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Iona went 25-8 overall and 17-3 in MAAC games a season ago. The Gaels averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Gaels and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

