Niagara visits Iona after Clayton’s 26-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in Iona’s 86-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Iona finished 13-0 at home and 17-3 in MAAC games during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 15.3 from the free throw line and 21.3 from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Gaels and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

