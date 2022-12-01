Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Niagara visits Iona after Clayton’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

December 1, 2022, 2:22 AM

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-3) at Iona Gaels (2-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces the Niagara Purple Eagles after Walter Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in Iona’s 86-76 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

Iona finished 13-0 at home and 17-3 in MAAC games during the 2021-22 season. The Gaels averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 15.3 from the free throw line and 21.3 from 3-point range.

The Purple Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Niagara ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Gaels and Purple Eagles face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

