Niagara earns 64-60 win over Quinnipiac

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:52 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 24 points as Niagara beat Quinnipiac 64-60 on Sunday.

Thomasson added five assists for the Purple Eagles (4-4). Aaron Gray scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Lance Erving finished with eight points.

Tyrese Williams finished with 18 points for the Bobcats (7-2). Ike Nweke added 15 points and nine rebounds for Quinnipiac. Dezi Jones put up 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

