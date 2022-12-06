New Hampshire takes on Boston College, looks to end 5-game skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) at Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -14.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire enters the matchup against Boston College as losers of five games in a row.

The Eagles are 3-1 in home games. Boston College has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. New Hampshire allows 65.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is scoring 11.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Eagles. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 11.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.1% for Boston College.

Nazim Derry is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.7 points. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 14.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

