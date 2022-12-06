Nevada visits Pepperdine following Lewis’ 30-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-2) Malibu, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -1; over/under…

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2) at Pepperdine Waves (5-2)

Malibu, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Maxwell Lewis scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 88-69 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Waves are 5-0 on their home court. Pepperdine is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack have gone 1-1 away from home. Nevada is sixth in the MWC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 14.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% for Pepperdine.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 38.9% and averaging 17.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 11.9 points for Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.