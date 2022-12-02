Nevada visits Loyola Marymount (CA) following Shelton’s 21-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA)…

Nevada Wolf Pack (7-1) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-3)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Nevada Wolf Pack after Cameron Shelton scored 21 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 87-71 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack have gone 1-0 away from home. Nevada is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Stephens is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.2 points. Shelton is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.7 points for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Jarod Lucas is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 12.8 points for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

