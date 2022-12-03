Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » Nesbitt, Dean propel Hampton…

Nesbitt, Dean propel Hampton to 74-65 victory over Howard

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jordan Nesbitt had 23 points, Russell Dean scored 20 and Hampton defeated Howard 74-65 on Saturday.

Nesbitt and Dean both sank 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range for the Pirates (2-6), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Nesbitt added eight rebounds and five steals. Dean handed out five assists.

Jelani Williams topped the Bison (4-7) with 15 points. Steve Settle III added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jordan Wood scored 14 with seven boards.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up