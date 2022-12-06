Nelson leads Manhattan against Providence after 21-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Providence Friars (6-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Providence Friars (6-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Providence Friars after Anthony Nelson scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 76-69 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Friars have gone 5-0 at home. Providence scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Jaspers are 0-2 in road games. Manhattan is ninth in the MAAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Roberts averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Locke averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.6 points for Providence.

Nelson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaspers. Roberts is averaging 13.6 points for Manhattan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

