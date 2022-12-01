NC State hosts Pittsburgh following Hinson’s 22-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (7-1)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 87-58 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-0 at home. NC State is 7- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 1-0 on the road. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC scoring 73.3 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

The Wolf Pack and Panthers match up Friday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for NC State.

Hinson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.6 points and 5.0 rebounds for Pittsburgh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

