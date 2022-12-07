Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » College Basketball » Navy visits West Virginia…

Navy visits West Virginia after Inge’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Navy Midshipmen (5-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -18; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers after Austin Inge scored 21 points in Navy’s 80-72 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Mountaineers are 3-0 on their home court. West Virginia averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-3 in road games. Navy has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Tre Mitchell is shooting 54.7% and averaging 12.1 points for West Virginia.

Tyler Nelson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up