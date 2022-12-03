Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Murray puts up 19 as Rider defeats Mount St. Mary’s 68-65

The Associated Press

December 3, 2022, 6:57 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr.’s 19 points helped Rider defeat Mount St. Mary’s 68-65 on Saturday night.

Murray added eight rebounds for the Broncs (3-4). Mervin James scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Allen Powell shot 4 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Jalen Benjamin finished with 18 points for the Mountaineers (4-5). Deandre Thomas added 14 points and seven assists for Mount St. Mary’s. Malik Jefferson also recorded 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

