Murray and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks visit conference foe Fairfield

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (2-6, 0-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Murray and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks visit Caleb Fields and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC play Saturday.

The Stags play their first home game after going 2-6 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site matchups to start the season. Fairfield is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Peacocks have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Stags and Peacocks face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Stags. Supreme Cook is averaging 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0% for Fairfield.

Murray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 10.0 points for Saint Peter’s.

