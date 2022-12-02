Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Murray and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks visit conference foe Fairfield

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (2-6, 0-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Murray and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks visit Caleb Fields and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC play Saturday.

The Stags play their first home game after going 2-6 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site matchups to start the season. Fairfield is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Peacocks have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Stags and Peacocks face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Stags. Supreme Cook is averaging 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0% for Fairfield.

Murray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 10.0 points for Saint Peter’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

