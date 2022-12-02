Mount St. Mary’s hosts Rider following Benjamin’s 28-point game

Rider Broncs (2-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-4, 1-0 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mount…

Rider Broncs (2-4) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-4, 1-0 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Rider Broncs after Jalen Benjamin scored 28 points in Mount St. Mary’s 73-58 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-0 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks eighth in the MAAC with 25.5 points per game in the paint led by Malik Jefferson averaging 9.3.

The Broncs are 0-2 on the road. Rider is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers and Broncs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Dakota Leffew is shooting 38.0% and averaging 12.4 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 10.7 points for Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

