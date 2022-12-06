Mitchell and UMKC host Oklahoma

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -18.5; over/under is…

UMKC Kangaroos (4-7) at Oklahoma Sooners (6-2)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -18.5; over/under is 123

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Oklahoma Sooners after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 27 points in UMKC’s 61-47 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Sooners are 3-1 on their home court. Oklahoma is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Kangaroos are 0-3 in road games. UMKC is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Jacob Groves is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Oklahoma.

Mitchell is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UMKC.

