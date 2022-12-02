Mississippi State takes on Mississippi Valley State, aims for 8th straight win

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State aims to keep its seven-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Mississippi Valley State.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Mississippi State is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Mississippi State.

Terry Collins is averaging 16.8 points for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 8.2 points for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.