Minor and Merrimack host San Francisco

Merrimack Warriors (1-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-2)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on the San Francisco Dons after Jordan Minor scored 25 points in Merrimack’s 66-43 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Dons have gone 4-0 at home. San Francisco ranks ninth in the WCC with 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Tyrell Roberts averaging 5.0.

The Warriors are 0-5 in road games. Merrimack ranks ninth in the NEC with 17.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Minor averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Dons. Roberts is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for San Francisco.

Minor is averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.4 points for Merrimack.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

