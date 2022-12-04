Minnesota visits No. 5 Purdue following Edey’s 25-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -19;…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -19; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Purdue takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Zach Edey scored 25 points in Purdue’s 79-69 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-0 in home games. Purdue is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Gophers are 0-1 on the road. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Pharrel Payne averaging 1.9.

The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is shooting 64.1% and averaging 22.1 points for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Purdue.

Jamison Battle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc. Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.3 points and six rebounds for Minnesota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

