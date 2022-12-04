Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Michigan takes on No. 19 Kentucky

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) vs. Michigan Wolverines (5-2)

Prague; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -9; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines square off at The O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.

The Wolverines have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in non-conference play. Kentucky is third in the SEC with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 13.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 58.7% and averaging 19.1 points for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Michigan.

Antonio Reeves is averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats. Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

