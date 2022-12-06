Michigan State visits Penn State following Wynter’s 26-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Camren Wynter scored 26 points in Penn State’s 101-94 overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Penn State is seventh in the Big Ten scoring 76.9 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-1 in conference matchups. Michigan State averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The Nittany Lions and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pickett is shooting 48.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Penn State.

Joey Hauser is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Tyson Walker is averaging 14.4 points and four assists for Michigan State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.