Mercer hosts Kennesaw State for cross-conference matchup

The Associated Press

December 2, 2022, 2:22 AM

Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) at Mercer Bears (4-4)

Macon, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls take on Kamar Robertson and the Mercer Bears in non-conference action.

The Bears are 2-0 in home games. Mercer is fifth in the SoCon scoring 77.1 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Kennesaw State scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Jalyn McCreary is shooting 55.1% and averaging 13.3 points for Mercer.

Youngblood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

