Mennenga and Davidson host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-5) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Western Carolina Catamounts after Sam Mennenga scored 20 points in Davidson’s 69-67 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Davidson is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Catamounts have gone 1-3 away from home. Western Carolina scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 21 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Mennenga is shooting 58.0% and averaging 16.7 points for Davidson.

Tyzhaun Claude is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.8 points for Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

