McMahon and Winthrop host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Winthrop Eagles (4-5) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-8) at Winthrop Eagles (4-5)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Winthrop -13; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Sin’Cere McMahon scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 86-81 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South scoring 76.4 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-8 away from home. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. McMahon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.0 points for Winthrop.

Lesown Hallums is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

