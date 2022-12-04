Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
Home » College Basketball » McLean scores 18, Columbia…

McLean scores 18, Columbia defeats Sarah Lawrence 106-65

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Zavian McLean had 18 points in Columbia’s 106-65 victory against Sarah Lawrence on Sunday.

McLean shot 5 of 7 from the field and 7 for 7 from the line for the Lions (4-7). Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Zinou Bedri shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Gryphons (1-8) were led by Chris Torres, who recorded 13 points and five assists. Braden Burman added 11 points, five assists and two steals for Sarah Lawrence. In addition, Lucas Murray finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up