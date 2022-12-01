Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts McGhee and Liberty

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is eighth in the MEAC scoring 63.6 points per game and is shooting 39.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Liberty.

Kevon Voyles is averaging 16 points and two steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 12.1 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

