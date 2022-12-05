Maryland-Eastern Shore faces George Mason on 5-game road skid

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5) at George Mason Patriots (5-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore will…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-5) at George Mason Patriots (5-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore will aim to break its five-game road slide when the Hawks visit George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 5-0 at home. George Mason is seventh in the A-10 with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 7.5.

The Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks eighth in the MEAC with 11.1 assists per game led by Ahamadou Fofana averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.7% for George Mason.

Zion Styles is shooting 40.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 11.0 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

