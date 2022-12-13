Marshall visits UNC Greensboro after Kinsey’s 26-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC…

Marshall Thundering Herd (9-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-6)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points in Marshall’s 69-60 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is seventh in the SoCon with 13.3 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 4.0.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 on the road. Marshall is seventh in college basketball with 19.1 assists per game led by Kinsey averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keondre Kennedy is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.3 points for UNC Greensboro.

Kinsey is averaging 20.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor is averaging 18.8 points for Marshall.

