Marquette’s Wrightsil says he’s having season-ending surgery

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 5:26 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil will have season-ending surgery, he said Friday on social media.

Wrightsil, the 2021-22 NAIA player of the year, transferred to Marquette after leading Loyola New Orleans to the NAIA championship last season. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in June and appeared in three games for Marquette before the knee issue kept him from playing again.

“This year went from being my best to my most challenging in a matter of months,” Wrightsil wrote on Instagram. “After trying to play through injury it was clear that I would have to sit out this season and have surgery.”

Wrightsil totaled four points and 26 minutes in the three games he played for Marquette.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Loyola New Orleans last season. He departed as Loyola New Orleans’ all-time leader in points (2,104), rebounds (1,065) and assists (480).

“There is something bigger in store for me, and I am trusting this process,” Wrightsil said.

No. 24 Marquette (9-4, 1-1 Big East) hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday.

