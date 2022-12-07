Manhattan plays Providence after Nelson’s 21-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Providence Friars (6-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence…

Manhattan Jaspers (3-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Providence Friars (6-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -18; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on the Providence Friars after Anthony Nelson scored 21 points in Manhattan’s 76-69 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Friars have gone 5-0 in home games. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Bryce Hopkins paces the Friars with 8.6 boards.

The Jaspers are 0-2 on the road. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC scoring 68.6 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hopkins is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.6 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 9.9 points for Providence.

Samir Stewart is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Nelson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

