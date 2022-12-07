Loyola (MD) visits Hampton after Nesbitt’s 23-point game

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-5) at Hampton Pirates (2-6) Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -2; over/under…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-5) at Hampton Pirates (2-6)

Hampton, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hampton -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Jordan Nesbitt scored 23 points in Hampton’s 74-65 win over the Howard Bison.

The Pirates are 2-0 on their home court. Hampton allows 79.6 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Greyhounds have gone 1-3 away from home. Loyola (MD) is 2-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is shooting 31.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 8.7 points for Hampton.

Jaylin Andrews is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds for Loyola (MD).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

