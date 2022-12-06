Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on Grand Canyon following Shelton’s 24-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) takes…

Loyola Marymount Lions (7-3) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Cameron Shelton scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 64-52 victory over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Antelopes are 5-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is eighth in the WAC shooting 34.2% from deep, led by Isaiah Shaw shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions are 0-2 in road games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is sixth in the WCC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Keli Leaupepe averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 8.2 points. Rayshon Harrison is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.3 points for Grand Canyon.

Chance Stephens averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Shelton is averaging 17.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals for Loyola Marymount (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

